There has been some talk about “Christian nationalism” these days, a movement with some momentum. It has nothing to do with Christianity as practiced by most American Christians. It is an ideology promoted by a racist White minority based on a false interpretation of our history, starting with the writing of our Constitution. The “Founding Fathers” went out of their way to establish a secular republic, purposefully different from many of the current European monarchies in the 18th century. Church and state to be permanently detached. The USA has nothing to do with Moses, Jesus or Muhammad.

Today there is an effort to re-couple religion and state. Recent decisions in our U.S. Supreme Court (for example, in Maine and Washington State), and politicians across the country trying to impose “Christian” doctrines on personal issues like abortion, contraception and potentially on same-sex and interracial marriages.

