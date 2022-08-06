There has been some talk about “Christian nationalism” these days, a movement with some momentum. It has nothing to do with Christianity as practiced by most American Christians. It is an ideology promoted by a racist White minority based on a false interpretation of our history, starting with the writing of our Constitution. The “Founding Fathers” went out of their way to establish a secular republic, purposefully different from many of the current European monarchies in the 18th century. Church and state to be permanently detached. The USA has nothing to do with Moses, Jesus or Muhammad.
Today there is an effort to re-couple religion and state. Recent decisions in our U.S. Supreme Court (for example, in Maine and Washington State), and politicians across the country trying to impose “Christian” doctrines on personal issues like abortion, contraception and potentially on same-sex and interracial marriages.
We need to remind ourselves that the United States is not a Christian nation, and not just White, but incredibly diverse, racially, ethnically and religiously, and culturally. A mosaic that, so far, has made us thrive as a country.
From my training as a scientist, diversity in a species leads to survival; those narrow in their habitat and behavior, to extinction.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.