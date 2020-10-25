Essential reporting in volatile times.

Compare what the Bible says to Donald Trump:

Jesus said: “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” Trump says it’s OK to be cruel to least of our brothers and sisters.

Jesus said: “Those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.” Trump is an ego-maniac — the exact opposite of a Christian. The only time he gets near a church is when he wants his picture taken.

Jesus said: “It’s easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.” Trump has spent his whole life using his daddy’s money to get more money, to get on TV, and to have sex with models who he pays to keep quiet.

So if you are a Trump supporter, that’s your choice. But please don’t pretend you are a Christian.

Richard Bady

Huntington

