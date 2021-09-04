Where is my America, the land of the free that our military men and women have fought and died for? They are still fighting for us. My America was founded on trust in God with the attributes of righteousness, honesty, morality and fairness for all.
In the word of God, God says that a nation that will obey his statutes and commandments will prosper, but if that nation does not follow after him, it will lose all that it had gained.
My America is being divided and weakened by the far-left movement of unrighteousness. Our political leaders are too interested in dishonesty, greed, power and immorality. It seems that everything considered ungodly and evil is being passed as being good for America. As I asked before, where is my America?
I am asking for all born-again Christians to pray for America. Pray that God will continue to keep his hand upon us and that he will convict hearts to surrender to his will. We need to stand upon the word of God and when we see evil being called good — make our voices heard against it.
God loves his children — red and yellow, black and white, we are precious in his sight. Stand up for God and not be ashamed to stand, lest He be ashamed of us on Judgment Day.
