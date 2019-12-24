History in progress. Impeachment vote in Congress.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting chose not to broadcast to our citizens of West Virginia. This is unspeakable and unforgivable.

Judy Stephenson

Huntington

Christmas can be a time for tests

Every year along about this time comes Christmas. Jesus was born. This Jesus will save you from your sin if you confess to him. If you’re rich and arrogant or poor and humble it doesn’t matter.

It seems every Christmas along comes something in my life that tries to beat me down. I think it’s a test.

I think God likes that man or woman who works every day, takes care of his family, has no criminal record but still tests you. Not crybabies and freeloaders but the person who works 20 years at one job. Your boss won’t tell you, but I will. You’re my heroes.

Merry Christmas.

Lonnie Bledsoe

Huntington

