One morning while I was in another part of the house, someone knocked on our door and my partner answered it. When I asked him about it later, he said it was two men from a church in Huntington. My first question was “Did they have on a mask?” And his reply was “No.” Luckily, my partner was wearing his.
Unfortunately, he was too polite to end the conversation before it started when he saw them without masks. I, however, am not so polite and being furious I called the church. I was told, “All of our people carry masks and would have been happy to put them on if he (my partner) had asked.” Are they serious? I am 63 years old and have asthma. My mother whom I help care for is 85. Needless to say, I am a bit worried. I don’t know how this church can justify going door to door in our city without masks. It is inexcusable and should be criminal.
On the back of the card that the gentlemen gave my partner was a list of “The Bible Way to Heaven.” I shouldn’t need to explain to this church and its pastor that I am in no hurry to get there.
Ann Bailey
Huntington