Teresa Johnson is an amazing person and will be a great member of Huntington City Council. She is a relentless advocate. When I served as mayor of Huntington, Teresa never settled for being told no when she knew that something could be done to better her neighborhood or the city overall. She always finds a way to make things happen, and always for the good of others.
I do not know of anyone else who has such a high level of energy as Teresa does. If you know Teresa, you wonder if she ever sleeps. Teresa seems to understand that it is a gift, and she always finds ways to put that energy to positive use. If you know Teresa, you also know she does anything she can to help those in need and fight for what is fair.
Although Teresa is an accomplished business person who has great knowledge of grants, finances, and prioritizing, her best traits comes from her faith. Her love of all people comes from beliefs that she and her husband, Virgil, live by with sincerity. I have never known either of them to judge anyone and are accepting of all.
Teresa knows she has a calling in life, which has helped in making the lives better for hundreds of children over the years. The Johnsons have and continue to raise wonderful children into great loving, successful adults. Some were biological, some adopted, but all loved the same by wonderful role models.
Bethany and I are so lucky to have had Teresa as a good friend through good and bad times. Huntington will be blessed for Teresa Johnson to serve on City Council.
David Felinton
Huntington