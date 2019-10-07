So half the house fires in Huntington are vacant homes. The house didn’t cause the fire, but crackheads, street people, just no-good citizens. Get them off the streets, out of the city. Compassion is one thing; stupidity another.
People should not sleep on the streets, fight, drink, beg for money. It’s like watching a zombie movie.
My wife and I went to dinner downtown Sept. 29. Across the street a fellow is pushing a grocery cart, yelling at the employees in the phone store. When we came out of the restaurant, a fellow was yelling and acting crazy on the corner. Bums, crackheads, whores and so-called street people have free rein of our city.
Also, the food was lousy.
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington