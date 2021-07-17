Back not too long ago the city used to publish in the paper their schedule for trash pickup on a holiday week, but they haven’t done that for a long time. When Monday was the official holiday for the 4th of July, we all thought in my neighborhood that the trash would run a day late. Some of us didn’t put our trash out. However, they ran as usual on Friday, missing a few of us. I called the trash department and they said they were on a regular schedule that week. I explained that we assumed they would be a day late and several of us didn’t get our trash picked up. They were kind enough to send out a special truck to get those they missed, and we deeply appreciated it.
Please start publishing the schedule for a holiday week in the paper again. Thank you very much.
Sheila Clark
Huntington