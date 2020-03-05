Going east on Adams Avenue from the West End, the left side of the street is almost a constant mud hole. This is brought about by the city allowing residents to park over the curb. This also is the problem on Madison Avenue.
Meanwhile, the city wants the taxpayers to form groups to make the city look better. Meanwhile, the city wants to waste $2 million on the Mountain Health Arena. How about making Madison and Adams avenues look better?
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington
Move helps fans of the crossword
Many thanks from all your daily crossword puzzle aficionados who have been unable to check their answers for Saturday’s puzzle because it had been printed in the Monday e-edition.
When the Monday print paper was eliminated several months ago, this was a problem for us. I don’t know how many times I’ve said to myself I should write a letter to the editor and suggest a solution, but what a pleasure it was to see the answers for Saturday’s puzzle printed in the Tuesday classified section.
Thanks from all of us who enjoy the challenge of each day’s puzzle but were not able to check our Saturday answers. This is a very acceptable solution, but you could print the answers in a classified page of the Saturday paper or in the Sunday classified section. Kudos for solving our uncertainties as to our best efforts to solve the Saturday puzzle. In many newspapers it is considered the most difficult daily puzzle.
Donald H. Moeser
Portsmouth, Ohio