In many places, Huntington’s streets are fairly nice. They are, most of the time, very smooth and well-paved. However, there is one problem that can be found consistently around Huntington making any drive less pleasant: storm drains.
In several places around the city, the storm drains are set noticeably below the road surface. This means that the road effectively has a bunch of potholes on its side. Sometimes these are avoidable, but many of Huntington’s streets are narrow, and with oncoming traffic it becomes difficult to avoid hitting a storm drain. One place very characteristic of these deep storm drains can be found at the corner of 6th Avenue and 20th Street. Once, I was turning right on 6th while someone was sitting in the left lane, and the front right part of my car dropped into the storm drain with much force. While no damage was done to my car, the experience was very jarring.
Other such deep storm drains can be found throughout the city, like on Washington Boulevard going out to U.S. 60. Ultimately, the City of Huntington needs to fix these storm drains. They noticeably affect the quality of the roads and can make some drives rough.
