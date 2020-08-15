Experts agree that flow physics plays a key role in nearly every facet of the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes the generation of virus-laden respiratory droplets from a host, its airborne dispersion and deposition on surfaces, and now as recently recognized by the World Health Organization, through airborne transmission. Airborne transmission refers to the subsequent inhalation of COVID-laden aerosols by unsuspecting recipients in closed rooms with minimal air circulation. The airborne diffusive flow of microscopic particles is identical in principle to how perfume might waft across a room.
An infected speaker emits a distribution of virion-laden hydrated particles with radii ranging from sub-micron to 100’s microns. Such particles become rapidly reduced in size through evaporation, typically to radii of 5 microns (dependent upon temperature and relative humidity). Such small particles can remain aloft for periods as long as an hour due to the large number of collisions with air molecules.
As an example, Netz et. al. have calculated that an infected COVID person speaking in a 1,000-cubic foot room with minimal air exchange and a relative humidity of 50% would produce a sufficient virion density such that a susceptible person in the same room would inhale 2.5 virions per minute, even while standing ten feet distant from the speaker. For other viruses besides COVID-19, it is known that inhaling as few as 5 virions can cause infection. Thus speaking is shown to increase the risk of airborne viral infections substantially. The mitigation of COVID infection by minimizing this airborne transmission mode, through the use of N95 face covers and improved air-exchange systems with HEPA filters, although expensive, should be given a strong consideration in the preparations and planning for return-to-school at all levels of education.
Thomas Wilson
Professor of Physics
Marshall University