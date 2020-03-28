Gov. Jim Justice trusts us all to be prudent and exercise good judgment. Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin pleads for 24/7 lab testing, more PPE for in- harm’s-way health care workers. Better communication with state officials. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams cautions yet predicts gloom and doom: “It’s coming.”
Have you seen the COVID-19 West Virginia Championship tee shirt? “Practicing social distancing since 1863”? It is actually more relevant than humorous. This is why:
West Virginia has a rare opportunity to try to put the genie back in the bottle. Protect itself in the absence of a clear, federally mandated policy that may or may not make sense, best serve our state citizens’ best interests. With still few positive tested cases and with a small state population, close state borders to incoming traffic. Suspend out-of-state incoming commercial and private air travel. If you are now in West Virginia and choose to leave, no returning until the coronavirus crisis is over.
Those few poor souls who have tested positive throughout the state while receiving treatment are thoroughly questioned where they have been, with whom they have been in contact. Those other folks identified are tested, immediately (See: Mayor Goodwin’s plea), isolated if tested positive, and the same battery of questions are asked of those newly identified victims.
It is past time to exercise control of our own destiny. To Governor Justice, West Virginia University and private sector health care experts: “The whole state is watching.”
Steve Flesher
Huntington