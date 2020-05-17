On Friday, May 8, The Herald-Dispatch published a staff column by Jim Ross titled “Virus closed an open society”. Most of Mr. Ross’s opinion is probably shared by most of us as he discusses the COVID-19 outbreak and other events in recent history that have caused major changes to our everyday lives.
Then out of nowhere, in the last two paragraphs, Mr. Ross borders on the irresponsible by bringing up a conspiracy theory and in a backhanded manner criticizes those who’ve stepped up to fight the pandemic. For the most part, the nation’s governors have done an excellent job in trying to protect citizens against the virus. The national response has been pretty much nonexistent. I’m guessing that by referring to “power and control,” Mr. Ross agrees with those who would “liberate” states at the expense of public health.
So Jim, what is it ? Just a hoax ? Is the virus going to go away on its own as quickly as it came ? Just a couple of things to ponder as you take your daily swig of Clorox!
David DuVall
Flatwoods, Ky.