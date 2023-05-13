Some readers may have watched the CNN live broadcast of the “town hall” meeting on May 10 May at St. Anselm’s College in Goffstown, in southern New Hampshire, featuring Donald Trump in front of an invited audience of Republican Party voters, hosted by Kaitlan Collins. Trump is one of two so-far-declared GOP candidates for president in 2024. Forget any horror movie; this one comes with more goose-bumps.
The former president, wrongly referred to as “Mr. President” by Collins, spouted one lie after another, of course about the “rigged” 2020 elections, his domestic and international “achievements,” pretty much about everything. A country he left with greater debt, more COVID-19 deaths per capita in the world, more social division, and ridiculed by the international community. One notable achievement: tax breaks for the super rich. The 45th president’s legacy is one of chaos, at home and abroad.
What troubled me most at this charade: Trump’s refusal to support Ukraine, a democratic nation invaded by Russia, Putin now with an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court, and his dismissal of the E. Jean Carroll case where a jury just found him liable for for sexual assault and defamation. The audience applauded this traitor and misogynist! Not too many African Americans, Hispanics or American Asians or young, in attendance. (I am from New Hampshire, and I am ashamed.)
CNN, a respected international news organization, promoted this fiasco. Perhaps a good thing? A matter of debate. It did allow more viewers to discover the shallow, egotistical, ignorant and dangerous candidate for the GOP presidency in 2024. Nothing about the future, a vision “to make America great again;” just a rant of past grievances and self-promotion. Trump is only for Trump, not for the USA. For CNN, all about ratings, and money.
