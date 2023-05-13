The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Some readers may have watched the CNN live broadcast of the “town hall” meeting on May 10 May at St. Anselm’s College in Goffstown, in southern New Hampshire, featuring Donald Trump in front of an invited audience of Republican Party voters, hosted by Kaitlan Collins. Trump is one of two so-far-declared GOP candidates for president in 2024. Forget any horror movie; this one comes with more goose-bumps.

The former president, wrongly referred to as “Mr. President” by Collins, spouted one lie after another, of course about the “rigged” 2020 elections, his domestic and international “achievements,” pretty much about everything. A country he left with greater debt, more COVID-19 deaths per capita in the world, more social division, and ridiculed by the international community. One notable achievement: tax breaks for the super rich. The 45th president’s legacy is one of chaos, at home and abroad.

