This is a belated response to the Jim Ross column, “Coal is down, but it’s still needed.”

First of all, it’s a good column, and I agree with most everything you said, except the very end. I do indeed believe that “coal is on its way out in the long term” in the context of the traditional uses of coal, i.e. electric power generation, metallurgical coke and a few smaller-scale applications. Not only do I believe this, I think it’s appropriate, simply because coal produces more CO2 per Btu of useful energy than any other fuel.

