This is a belated response to the Jim Ross column, “Coal is down, but it’s still needed.”
First of all, it’s a good column, and I agree with most everything you said, except the very end. I do indeed believe that “coal is on its way out in the long term” in the context of the traditional uses of coal, i.e. electric power generation, metallurgical coke and a few smaller-scale applications. Not only do I believe this, I think it’s appropriate, simply because coal produces more CO2 per Btu of useful energy than any other fuel.
BUT this does not have to mean that there is no long-term future at all for coal. Coal could be an excellent raw material for making specialty chemicals, and more importantly, high-value carbon-based materials. These materials could include so-called “electrical carbons” for batteries and supercapacitors for energy storage, and carbon fibers that could be used in making wind-turbine blades. In other words, we can build the infrastructure for the renewable-energy economy using coal. In addition, other high-value carbon materials, such as activated carbons, can be made from coal and used to control potentially harmful emissions from many sources.
This new approach is starting to be called “rethinking coal.” The term was coined, so far as I know, by some researchers at MIT. I use it as a title for a forthcoming book on coal in which I argue that if coal is to have any sort of long-term future at all, it ought to be as a source of the materials needed for a clean, renewable-energy infrastructure. Or, we can say simply, if you can’t lick ‘em, join ‘em.
Achieving this future for coal will require vision, ingenuity, courage, and the willingness to be in the game for the long term. It will also require, I think, federal and state financial support to get going.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.