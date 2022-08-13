The day after reading in The Herald-Dispatch that Marshall University Athletics was to establish “The Thunder Trust,” an NIL initiative designed to pay “student-athletes,” I saw that SMU, a former Conference USA competitor of ours, had established the “Boulevard Collective” that will pay their “student-athletes” (now de facto “athlete-employees”) $36,000 per year. Patterned after the “Matador Program” at Texas Tech, it serves as a “base salary for the whole locker room.”
OK, now we know what competitive “base salaries” are going to look like for “athlete-employees” in those low- to mid-tier programs of today’s collegiate “athletics arms race.” Bang! The starting gun has gone off, the race is on. Now there is only the question of who is off and running with the pack, and who is still standing, shocked and confused, on the starting line.
Let me see now, $36,000 per year times 100-plus football players alone equals ... Whew, that’s a lot of “base salary” that has to be generated every year, but I digress.
