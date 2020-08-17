Essential reporting in volatile times.

A short response to a letter published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 13 titled “College shouldn’t be anti-American.” A pertinent example of the worth of higher education. The writer may not be aware that universities are on the front lines to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. The University of Texas (Austin), Baylor University, Washington University (St. Louis), Yale University, the University of California (Berkeley), the state universities of Vermont and South Carolina, to name a fraction of the American colleges doing their job, helping our country in this time of crisis.

Higher education is essential if we are to keep our society safe, strong, just, and competitive. Unlike the writer, I “envy” college graduates and pity those who do not. I am also proud of my high school diploma.

Nicholas Freidin

Huntington

