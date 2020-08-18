Like the Energizer rabbit who keeps going and going, Eugene Robinson, syndicated columnist, penned another editorial in which, like his other editorials, he continues to use hateful and divisive language toward President Trump.
It appears that Robinson’s hate of the president has negatively impaired his ability to reason when it relates to the president. Robinson’s rants include the president’s handling of the virus, the BLM movement and systematic racism. It would take pages to properly answer all of Mr. Robinson’s delusional accusations.
In the case of the virus, President Trump put a ban on travel to and from China while the World Health Organization was spinning the China line that the virus was nothing to be concerned about. For this Biden and the Democrats called him racist and accused him of needlessly spreading fear. President Trump immediately set up a task force to accelerate the development of a vaccine. Several vaccines could be ready in months.
The president’s task force, led by Dr. Fauci, has developed the guidelines for the country to follow. The president was going to make the guidelines mandatory, but the Democrats called him a dictator.
The anarchists who took over the BLM movement tried to burn down the historic church near the White House. The police were ordered by the Justice Department to move the protesters and anarchists back to make room for the fire trucks and to protect the church from further attack.
President Trump is not a racist. His policies have greatly benefited black people.
Former President Obama and Vice President Biden’s idea of helping the black people was to invite high-profile black entertainers, actors and actresses to the White House.
Robinson’s column is full of lies and misconceptions. As a syndicated columnist, Mr. Robinson should be ashamed of himself for using his column to further divide the country.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio