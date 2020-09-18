I feel it necessary to dispute columnist Kathleen Parker’s naive conclusion. She wonders whether Bob Woodward by knowing and not publishing earlier what the President knew about COVID-19 could have decreased the number of COVID deaths.
My answer is a resounding NO. Anybody who had access to a television, newspaper or non-biased media was aware of this deadly virus. Most of us followed the advice of Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx and other scientists. Many of us already were aware that Trump knew the facts. This information has been documented many times. His own administration including Peter Navarro informed Trump of the seriousness of this virus.
If people decided not to pay attention to any of the doctors and scientists telling us every night of the dangers of COVID-19 and the measures we could take to help mitigate it (such as mask wearing and social distancing), why would Ms. Parker decide these same people would have paid any attention to author Bob Woodward?
Let’s put the blame where it belongs: on the president who constantly lies and refused to share what he knew, and the on the people who wouldn’t listen to scientists and doctors.
Judith Deutsch
Huntington