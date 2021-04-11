Mistake? (“Border policy was President Biden’s first big mistake,” Kathleen Parker, March 31, page 4A). I don’t think so.
I don’t presume to account for the motivation of the policy. The motivation doesn’t matter at this point of crisis as much as the result. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas stated, “We are not expelling children back into the hands of traffickers.” So he admits they got here by the hands of traffickers — traffickers enabled by the new border policy.
I may not know the motivation, but what I do know is that President Biden was elected president, not a cartel czar encouraging the trafficking of children. Why can’t he be bothered to visit the detention centers where children are being so inhumanely treated? What was wrong with building the wall to promote secure immigration points of entry? The money for building the wall has already been appropriated to the contractors. Now we lose the money with the wall unfinished while awarding $86 million to hotels for immigrant families who entered illegally.
In addition to families, the cost of providing for minors shelter, food, education and medical treatment is estimated to be $l,000 per day per minor. As of March 29, there were 18,000 minors. President Biden’s main election theme was dealing with COVID. Now immigrants are bused all over the United States with no testing or vaccination requirements.
The talking point that this President is empathetic is ludicrous.
Sandra Gibson
Hurricane, W.Va.