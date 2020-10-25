I feel I needed to give my opinion of his John Palmer’s column (“Politican violence is inevitable,” Oct. 16) because I disagree with his conclusions.
First, if we eliminate the Electoral College than we eliminate the minority opinion, which was one of the main reasons it was in our Constitution. If a vote is 101 to 100, which is a simple majority, than half of the voters’ opinions do not count, which creates animosity between the different sides, so we have checks and balance with the Electoral College. That way each state has an equal voice in our United States of America.
Remember our, states have equal power in the Senate and the simple majority has the power in the House of Representatives.
I think the filibuster should never have been removed by the Democrats to push thru federal judges and Supreme Court justices. It needs to be made permanent in the rules of the Senate. I feel they did that because that they thought they would be in charge from then forward.
I do not have a college degree because I went to work early and loved what I did and I loved the people I worked with. I am an independent. I have never voted a straight ticket in my life, but I will do so in this election because our so-called news media and the Democratic Party have completely changed. They used to be against big business and holding politicians accountable but are now for big business except they are for big business in China and have taken sides in politics and slant the facts only one way. The Republicans are still for business big and small. Follow the money.
Terry Thornburg
Huntington