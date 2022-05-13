This is to the guy who talked about Dana Milbank and Eugene Robinson. They are good reporters who do not lie for Donald Trump. MSNBC and CNN do not lie for Trump. Fox does that.
Trump does not like reporters investigating his criminal activity. That’s why Mary Trump said he’s the most dangerous man in the country. She knows he has a criminal mind.
Jewel Otta
South Point, Ohio
Could we finally be turning from the error of abortion?
Hearing the news that the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade gave me a feeling of hope that perhaps the world is waking up to what a horrific death abortion is for a child in-utero. Could it be this is the “Pre-born Infant Spring” — the spring of lovers-of-life overcoming the evil that has slithered amidst life on this earth since 1973 which allowed, by law, the ruthless killing of unborn children (and before the law, since the dawn of time)?
Could it be our young people are seeing the horror like never before on social media platforms? (I guess those platforms are good for some things.) From what I have seen, many young people want to live truth. They want to conserve the planet and stop letting abortion genocide happen on their watch. They are braver and more willing to defend these principles in order to live more authentically.
The argument has been that abortion is a personal choice, but the child inside the womb has no choice and no voice. The other side has performed considerable wizardry manipulating semantics ever since the term “pro-choice” (the choice to do ...?) was fabricated to stunt the real truth. The truth is that artistically fabricated term “pro-choice” actually means anti-life and pro-abortion, both of which speak truth.
There are many, many, many pro-life people in our society these days, thank God, and many more brave politicians who are defending life and know how many, many people know it is not up to us to determine who lives and who dies.
We are coming out of our own holocaust. Could it be?
Sue Mogan
Westerville, Ohio
Abortion is murdering a life, not a form of birth control
God help us. We live in a cold, cruel world where people are fighting to murder an innocent baby. How did we ever get to this point in life? How can anyone with a heart murder their own child?
I keep hearing women scream “My body, my choice!” Yes, you have a choice. But your choice should have been birth control before having unprotected sex. Then you would not have to use abortion as a means of birth control. Why should an innocent child have to die because a woman (or man) is not a responsible adult? How can anyone be so heartless as to have a partial birth abortion at eight and nine months into a pregnancy? These babies are partially delivered, and their brains are suctioned out by a vacuum!
We call ourselves humane? Our dogs are treated better. Most people would not allow their animals to be done like this! Someday, we will all stand before God and answer for these atrocities against innocent babies. Again, God help us.
Barbara Smith
Proctorville, Ohio
In abortion debate, the far left has finally lost their minds
The Marxists, socialists, far left and Biden have lost their minds. They are not honorable; they are immoral, they are godless, and they are liars. They believe that the Supreme Court is going to rule that women cannot have an abortion, which is not ruled on yet, and even if they rule as the leak has said, it only means that the decision goes back to the individual states.
They are godless and immoral for believing that abortions should be allowed up to the time of normal birth. I think that in any such procedure that is done after the fetus can survive out of the womb that whoever does the procedure should be charged with murder.
There have been over 63 million children not allowed to experience life since Roe v. Wade in this country, which would have then offset the invasion being perpetrated by the Biden administration at our southern border.
They also believe that it is OK to demonstrate at the homes of the justices of the Supreme Court, which is illegal and punishable by up to one year in prison, but I don’t think the Biden administration would prosecute any of their demonstrators.
Save us from these radicals!
Terry Thornburg
Huntington