With a little luck and a bit of grace, many of us will reach the age where we are considered senior citizens, entering a new chapter in life with opportunities for socialization and experiences. Unfortunately, sometimes circumstances beyond our control can hamper the dreams we have for life as a senior. Social isolation from COVID-19 and the stresses of the recent ice storms and flooding, along with the associated power and water losses, placed a disproportionate burden on many of our most vulnerable.
The Cabell County Commission and senior levy funds have always been there to help provide much-needed services for seniors, but since COVID-19 struck, the need is like nothing we could have ever imagined. It may seem far away now, but just one year ago toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and masks were in short supply. Many seniors were reluctant to leave home and were running out of food and other necessities. The Cabell County Commission awarded the Cabell County Community Services Organization (CCCSO) senior levy funds to purchase toilet paper, cleaning supplies, KN-95 masks, and shelf-stable food that was delivered to over 300 seniors in Cabell County.
During the recent ice storm and flooding, CCCSO utilized senior levy funds to get shelf-stable food that didn’t require heating or special tools out to seniors in need. With the help of emergency power, the Salt Rock Senior Center was converted into a warming station. Senior levy funds were there to assist with operation and distribution of food to over 100 citizens who utilized the warming station.
We at CCCSO want to thank the Cabell County Commission and all the voters who said “yes” to the senior levy fund for providing us with the ability to serve Cabell County seniors in this difficult year. May spring bring the hope of new dreams for us all.
Charles Holley
Huntington