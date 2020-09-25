My friends know me as a skeptic or cynic. I don’t much believe in things I can’t see, such as Santa and ghosts, but I can see the effects of these ideas on other people. Take for instance, the idea of socialism or communism as it creeps through America today.
With the help of certain individuals that are socialists in the Democratic Party, it may arrive on the White House steps very soon.
I do not believe that all Democrats are socialists.
I believe that most of them are patriot Americans first and damn proud of it, just like Republicans. Their history is completely entwined with Republicans’ in America’s fights for freedom in past wars around the world.
Well, now a new war is sweeping America, and it is communism (socialism) fed. You can’t see its command structure as it is hiding behind “Antifa” as it pulls down Democratic cities across America. And the effects here are just like in Hong Kong today. In less than 10 years, the Communists have destroyed the freedoms of its citizens and murdered thousands.
Where will America’s freedoms be in 10 years if this “food fight” between political parties doesn’t stop now? If we don’t get some real American leaders at the helm, then brace yourself.
We all remember who said, “There‘s going to be some changes made.” So, you better believe; it concerns your life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Dorsey “Dan” Boyd
Chesapeake, Ohio