I am sorry that the fans who like The Thunderdogs are upset. I have season tickets for the football games, and I was glad to see that we now have more of a variety of food to choose from at the concessions stands.
Marshall’s food service needs to keep up with the times and do better serving the ticket holders who come to the games. Just having a few items to choose from is not good enough. If we are going to pay the price for the concessions — and they are not cheap — we should have more offered to us.
I am not a fan of the Thunderdog and I have been unhappy with what was offered to us fans for a long time. So if it took this to get a better selection, I am very happy and I know that I am not the only one.
Mary MacClellan
Huntington