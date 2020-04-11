West Virginia’s primary election has been rescheduled for June 9. While we applaud the governor’s decision to postpone the primary, we question his plan to hold an in-person election. Early voting begins May 27, only 23 days after the epidemic’s estimated peak in our state. This is unacceptably dangerous. The safer alternative for this election: Conduct it entirely by mail.
The current plan includes two parts: absentee voting and polling-place voting.
Part 1: Absentee ballot applications will be sent to all registered voters. To obtain a ballot, each voter must fill out the application (which is complex) and return it to their county clerk. Clerks will process the applications and mail voters a ballot, which they must complete and return.
Part 2: Polling places will also be open for early voting and on Election Day. Typical elections in West Virginia require 9,000-plus poll workers to staff 1,700-plus polling places. Even with fewer polling places, vast numbers of poll workers will be needed, ignoring health risks to all poll workers, supervisors, and voters.
County clerks are being asked to manage two elections — one by mail, the other in-person. This places an excessive burden on clerks, particularly in counties with limited staff and budgets, and causes serious risks to public and employee health.
Generally, West Virginia has responded well to the epidemic. But, none of us can predict the timeline or whether in-person voting will be safe by late May. We urge the governor to rethink his current election plans to protect public health.
Rather than asking clerks to mail out absentee applications to voters, we suggest that they mail out ballots, eliminating the need for absentee ballot processing and in-person voting altogether. The governor should conduct the primary entirely by mail to safeguard the health and safety of all West Virginians.
Judy Ball
Morgantown