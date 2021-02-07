Greedy, spineless tyrannicals. No backbone. Vote them out of office. Not wanting to do enough for the country. If they would cut out foreign aid, they could help out more with the stimulus. Help the people here in our own backyard, not the Third World commie countries.
Blame it on “Which Way Mitch” for blocking the votes on the relief stimulus. They are afraid it would raise the debt limit, as if it isn’t high enough already.
The bill that they passed has waste and outrageous pork and needless unimportant spending items, which are not really essential items at the present time.
Terry Diamond
Proctorville, Ohio