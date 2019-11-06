Sewer fees: Every city resident that owns a home gets one. Some way I overlooked a couple of bills. I stopped and paid them. Three days later I get more, so I stopped and paid $60 more. Three bills, each one with a 3% charge — a separate charge! I asked, how can you charge me three times? The clerk said, that’s the way. They made me do the charge.
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington
Congress members aren’t above law
U.S. Reps. Carol Miller and Alex Mooney participated in the illegal demonstration at the Capitol. Ms. Miller was supposed to already be in the room, as she was on the committee, but instead she was in the hallway. Our tax dollars are paying her to demonstrate and keeping others trying to do their jobs to wait hours.
Remember when you vote for these, no matter how many years before they may run again. People who waste our tax dollars and don’t follow rules should not have our vote. No one is above the law.
Edna Maddox
Huntington