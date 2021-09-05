Last week I was able to attend the local hearing before the West Virginia Legislature’s redistricting committees in Huntington. This public input is part of the process we go through every 10 years that should ensure that our communities continue to be fairly represented. However, the way the redistricting process unfolds in both West Virginia and most of the rest of the country has, in practice, allowed politicians to pick their voters instead of voters picking their representatives.
With West Virginia losing yet another congressional district, and the House of Delegates being revamped with 100 single-member districts, constituents stressed the importance of ensuring that the best interests of our communities are respected and represented, but also worried that our representation would be diluted through unfair gerrymandering.
Right now, partisan gerrymandering is legal, and legislators are free to abuse their positions of power and lock the majority party in place for decades. Banning this partisan gerrymandering has, unfortunately, been neglected by both parties in Charleston while each were in power over the last decade, but there is a chance to ensure fairness in our congressional maps through a voting rights compromise bill being worked on by Sen. Joe Manchin.
Manchin’s compromise bill would help address community concerns about the fairness of our representation for this redistricting cycle and for decades to come. The rest of our representation in Washington — both Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Rep. Carol Miller — must join Senator Manchin in supporting these common-sense reforms.
