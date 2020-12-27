The dictionary defines the word “excited” this way: having, showing, or characterized by a heightened state of energy, enthusiasm, eagerness, etc.: feeling or showing excitement.
After the recent announcement of a Labor Caucus in the United States Congress, some union members exclaimed they are “excited.” All well and good. I’m glad there will be a Labor Caucus.
The dictionary defines the word “euphoric” this way: marked by a feeling of great happiness and excitement.
I remember the days of people serving our country in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate that were put there primarily by labor’s effort and support. In those days, we had a legitimate labor caucus, just not with a formal title. We enjoyed actual public servants that had a relationship of mutual respect with organized labor and knew that working with labor, America could and would continue to prosper. Paul Wellstone, Lloyd Bentsen, Howard Metzenbaum, Tom Harkin, Elijah Cummings, John Lewis, Jay Rockefeller, Dick Gephardt, Bob Kerry and Ted Kennedy were just a few of the people that were an integral part of an informal labor caucus. But that was back when labor had great numbers, unselfish leaders, loyal members and put forth an obvious unified force. Nationally, we enjoy only a few public servants today that embrace that mutual respect. People come to mind like Sherrod Brown, Maxine Waters, Bernie Sanders and Tim Ryan, just to name a few.
I, too, am excited that some members of Congress are willing to assemble a labor caucus. I’ll be euphoric when success for our working families is realized. If success is realized, it won’t simply be handed to us on that proverbial silver platter. Success will be realized only when labor truly unifies and plays a critical part in electing public servants that prioritize our working families, when labor demonstrates unselfish leadership by executing the principle of one for all and all for one and endorses, supports and works to elect true friends of our working families. Supporting any other candidate is quite simply shooting ourselves in the foot and contributing to our own demise.
Denny Longwell
New Martinsville, W.Va.