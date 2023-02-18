For too long, federal permitting requirements have hampered projects well past what is necessary to ensure environmental protections. Even right here in West Virginia, new investments such as the Mountain Valley Pipeline have been met with constant roadblocks and lawsuits causing a project that should have been completed in months to drag on for years.
That is why I was thrilled to see Sen. Shelley Moore Capito revive the permitting reform debate which stalled late last year. In this new divided Congress, it seems there is very little that both sides can agree on and can pass through both chambers. But it seems as though reforming the permitting process is something that members from across the aisle have an appetite to address.
The goal of this discussion is not to do away with environmental protections but instead to clarify existing regulations for the purpose of increasing our domestic energy production capabilities. Thanks to federal infrastructure funds, West Virginia is on the verge of rapidly expanding our clean energy sector to embrace an “all-of-the-above” strategy, once again making us the powerhouse of the nation. But just like traditional oil and gas pipelines, these developments will face years of delays unless Congress makes an effort to address the issue.
I call on our entire congressional delegation to come to the table and to improve the lives of West Virginians by passing meaningful permitting reform.
