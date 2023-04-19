The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

President Biden recently nominated Julie Su to be the next secretary of the Department of Labor. Although Su is highly skilled and has held other high-profile positions, her nomination leaves much uncertainty as to whether she is the strongest candidate for this position.

Back in 2019, Su championed AB 5, legislation in California that reclassified freelancers as employees with whom employers were required to bring on as staff with full benefits. The legislation received major backlash that transcended party lines, as employers simply chose not to renew many freelance contracts. The wave of job loss caused not only heartache, but a swath of workers to seek employment in other states. Ultimately, new laws have helped to mitigate the negative impacts caused by this problematic legislation.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you