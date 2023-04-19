President Biden recently nominated Julie Su to be the next secretary of the Department of Labor. Although Su is highly skilled and has held other high-profile positions, her nomination leaves much uncertainty as to whether she is the strongest candidate for this position.
Back in 2019, Su championed AB 5, legislation in California that reclassified freelancers as employees with whom employers were required to bring on as staff with full benefits. The legislation received major backlash that transcended party lines, as employers simply chose not to renew many freelance contracts. The wave of job loss caused not only heartache, but a swath of workers to seek employment in other states. Ultimately, new laws have helped to mitigate the negative impacts caused by this problematic legislation.
Fast forward to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Su served as secretary of California’s Labor and Workforce Development Agency (LWDA). The agency under her leadership has been widely criticized for its mismanagement during that time that left workers in a highly vulnerable position at the worst possible moment. With Su at the helm, sources found that more than 5 million Californians had benefits delayed, over one million had benefits denied, and as much as $30-$40 billion in fraudulent claims were processed by LWDA during the COVID-19 shutdown.
If the previous examples are any indicator, Su’s judgment and management skills are left wanting. As chair of the House Committee on Workforce Development and head of the West Virginia Republican Labor Caucus, this issue strikes very close to home. It is imperative we get this nomination right — both my constituents and the rest of Mountain State’s workforce cannot afford otherwise. I urge our representatives in Washington, D.C., to oppose Julie Su’s nomination for Secretary of the Department of Labor and not settle for a candidate who misses the mark.
