Despite several procedures around the world, many (if not fundamental changes) in our country have not been affected by formal amendments from other countries. The Constitution does not mention political parties or the president’s cabinet, nor was the Constitution changed to bring about or to sanction the fundamentally altered relations between the executive and Congress, between the Senate and the House of Representatives, and between the judiciary, the legislative and the executive branches of government. The presence of a constitutional document made American politics more constitutional.
We are beginning to see that some of our political parties are starting to change or trying to change our timetable for elections (as has always been observed), even during external and internal changes of our election between political parties.
We note that the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) has allowed foreigners to come to advise them to change our way of getting along with our own citizens in our free country. Unless we want the United States to suffer the same political failure, we don’t need Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban telling us to change our ways. Democracy must survive in our country!
