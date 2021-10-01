We are seeing a problem with finding bus drivers. Well, we have set ourselves up for this problem when we started building big schools for large amount of students that needed to be bused in.
In the past we had local schools where students could walk to school. Sure, some had a longer walk, but we did it without any problem. We walked in the rain and snow and heat, but we did and were healthier for it. As all know, walking is a great exercise; we got it and the children were all in better shape with few health problems. We played rough games in the playgrounds — red rover, dodge ball, mumblety-peg (with knives). No big fights. Sure, some of us got skinned up a little, but no big injuries.
We were happy kids, as we were going to school with our neighbors. We played with them at school and when we were at home. And we did not need bus drivers to take us to school.
