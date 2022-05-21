The May 14 Voice of the People had an interesting letter by a writer. He states that our high court is driven more by a minority ideology than by wisdom. He seems to think that we should change our Constitution to embrace abortion. He says his home country, France, has had 14 constitutions since 1789 and is still a democratic republic.
I strongly disagree with this writer. Our Constitution has served the United States well for over 200 years. The wisdom of the writers of our Constitution provided for amendments to handle new situations as they developed in the future. As this writer said, our Constitution has had 27 amendments ratified. This has corrected wrongs that this writer mentioned, such as slavery and women’s rights.
To ratify an amendment is a long process, but if you can get enough states’ support and support in the House of Representatives, an amendment allowing abortion could be ratified. Abortion has been a troubling issue since the Supreme Court ruled it legal; there was not enough support to ratify an amendment. Now it appears that abortion may be abolished or limited. If you don’t like this, try and get support for an amendment; we don’t change our Constitution with a change in government.
On a positive note, as a soldier stationed in Germany after World War II, I visited France several times and I found it to be a beautiful country with people who were independent and lovers of freedom. In the past, our countries have fought against each other, and we have fought with France. We are one of the greatest alliances despite all this.
So let’s keep our Constitution. “Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water.”
