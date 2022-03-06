Following the invasion of Ukraine, we are seeing numerous nations and organizations beginning to enact some type of embargo or restriction on trade with the Russian nation. While this may be the equivalent of calling Putin a nasty boy, some effort is better than none at all.
But there are also exceptions coming to light, which all Americans should recognize and consider avoiding support of the Russian state. For example, I am a frequent shopper on eBay for products that may not be locally available. This morning, I was there looking for a shoulder holster. I found many that advertised they would be shipped from Russia. I tried to contact eBay with no result or no provision is made for customer input on sellers. Then shopping at another outdoor equipment company, I find several products, particularly Russian-made ammo.
It is commendable that many states, ours included, have banned the sale of Russian vodka, but we should be looking at the entire picture and even expanding the scope of the picture to include China, which is making increasing threats toward Taiwan.
