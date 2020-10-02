Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I wrote a letter regarding the coronavirus to The Herald-Dispatch six months ago. When I wrote it, the concern was that we did not know enough about the virus to understand its ever-changing abilities, and when the onset of spring and summer came, the understanding was that the virus would die and the heat would kill it.

The number of fatalities went down. One thing we learned was that the heat did subdue the germ, but my concern was the invisible death was merely down but not out. The heat depressed it, but now the cooler temperatures have revived it. It’s been waiting in the heat to renew its strength as soon as the temperatures become low enough to start over again. And this new surge is now beginning.

As America’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says, “America needs to hunker down.” And as I say, “It never left. It’s just been waiting.”

Daniel Redman

South Point, Ohio

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.