I wrote a letter regarding the coronavirus to The Herald-Dispatch six months ago. When I wrote it, the concern was that we did not know enough about the virus to understand its ever-changing abilities, and when the onset of spring and summer came, the understanding was that the virus would die and the heat would kill it.
The number of fatalities went down. One thing we learned was that the heat did subdue the germ, but my concern was the invisible death was merely down but not out. The heat depressed it, but now the cooler temperatures have revived it. It’s been waiting in the heat to renew its strength as soon as the temperatures become low enough to start over again. And this new surge is now beginning.
As America’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says, “America needs to hunker down.” And as I say, “It never left. It’s just been waiting.”
Daniel Redman
South Point, Ohio