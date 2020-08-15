Huntington residents are among the 5 million people who depend on the Ohio River for tap water. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is currently considering whether to issue permits for three oil and gas waste barge facilities on the river upstream of Huntington.
Last Friday, the Corps held a virtual public meeting re a barge facility near Marietta that was poorly run. Multiple steps were necessary to register for and access this meeting, and changes were made at the last minute. Commenters at this meeting were only allowed two minutes to speak about their concerns, and no responses were given to these comments from Corps officials. Citizens were rudely cut off in mid-sentence by Corps officials, and several who had indicated a desire to speak were not recognized.
Although there is a written comment period for the Deep Rock facility near Marietta open until Aug. 17, I would request that Corps plan another public meeting on this issue that is better organized and more respectful of participants.
Since my concerns were not fully heard at this meeting, I would like to post them here:
Can spills of this type of toxic substance be detected by the public water supply facilities? Probably not.
Can these facilities test for radionuclides? The shale layers in our region include radioactive material in waste products.
Who is responsible if/when a spill occurs? Citizens should not have to bear the burden of these expenses!
What will the cumulative effect on aquatic wildlife be for all three of these facilities?
Also, it is a continuing concern of mine that Huntington does not yet have a viable water system backup plan. I hope that city officials and West Virginia American Water will put this as a high priority in the near future. Given what we face here, there is more urgency for this than ever before.
Robin Blakeman
Huntington