We have noticed that installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles constitute the largest single segment of consumer credit. The amount of the down payment, the term until maturity, and the interest rate determine the size of monthly payments.
As the auto loans are tightened, sales of new automobiles are declining because consumers are less willing to buy new and would rather stick to older vehicles. That’s why we notice most car owners of old cars are busy working on and repairing them.
The cost of credit has gone up as the charges of consumer loans run substantially higher than the interest costs of business loans; the reason for this is that most consumer loans are small amounts and the cost of lending does not decrease for small loans but on the contrary increases as a proportion of the total amounts borrowed.
Industry and commerce have developed pressures on the consumer that have adversely affected the balance of power between buyer and seller. So far, we notice that the market is up and down as the administration is trying to fix the problem caused by COVID-19 and the way it was handled before by the previous administration by building walls, criticizing citizens and lawless atmosphere.
