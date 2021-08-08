What would your community do if $3 million dollars a day was added to its budget? Repair roads, bridges, upgrade schools, build housing for homeless, or make loans more available to business start ups, maybe some desires. That $3 million a day quickly adds up to $90 million a month! Not small change by any means, yet that is the amount congressional leaders estimate that the Biden administration is spending each day to guard the steel and concrete in the desert meant for the border wall.
An executive order (originally to last 60 days) signed by Biden on day one of his administration has now exceeded 180 days.
Additionally, estimates of between $618 million to $708 million have been paid to contractors for delays to projects, buying out contracts and other claims for damages. This was from Jan. 20 through July 15, 2021. It is estimated taxpayer costs will exceed $1.2 billion to exit the project. Why not just continue building the wall, giving union jobs to thousands? lt can only be answered by the present administration.
Choosing to quit the border wall may not be Biden’s most costly blunder for taxpayers. Owners of the Keystone Pipeline have filed a $15 billion dollar lawsuit against the feds for damages, loss of future income, etc. If they are successful, taxpayers will be on the hook for that also, not to mention the thousands of individuals, companies and local and state governments that have lost and continue to lose millions since the project was canceled.
Immigration is also a failed policy. With COVID variants on the rise, threats of shutdowns, school closings, mask mandates, and crime rates rising, Biden’s policy of open borders is allowing an estimated 1.7 immigrants to enter the US illegally. Many have COVID and nearly one-third refuse to be vaccinated. Just another failed Biden administration policy.
