In a recent meeting, Cabell County Commissioners Jim Morgan and Nancy Cartmill failed to give Carl Bailey an opportunity to purchase the Newlon Airpark. With the advent of Marshall University’s aviation program, this is a major error. The ability to land at a grass field is something that would benefit student pilots. I know that during my student pilot days, taking off and landing a Bellanca Decathalon from a grass field was the highlight of my months.

Without the airpark, what is there to see going up Route 2? The YMCA Kennedy Center pool is only open in the summer, and the baseball field is only used during the spring. There will still be youth soccer on the Greenbrier fields, but little else. I myself will never vote for Morgan and Cartmill.

Patrick Regan

Milton

