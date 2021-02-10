A number of years ago, the Cabell County Commission had no use for an old grass airfield that had, through disuse, turned into an eyesore, overgrown with weeds several feet high. A local, Carl Bailey, offered to take over the property to see if he could bring it back to life. A long-term, no-fee lease agreement was signed with the stipulation that Mr. Bailey would receive no financial help from the county commission. In return for his no-fee lease agreement, he would be on his own financially.
Now, years later, Mr. Bailey, through a lot of hard work and a great deal of personal expense, has transformed that old airfield into a hidden gem that West Virginia can truly be proud of. The airfield is now a well-kept grass airstrip, which by the way, is the last remaining public grass airstrip in West Virginia. In addition, there is an RV campground with all the right facilities and a great restaurant called the Fly In Cafe known for its seafood. Guests can watch skydivers, small planes and ultralights on any given day while enjoying food and drink indoors or on the patio. During the summer, there are live bands from Memorial Day to Labor Day and a Fly In Festival for several days on the last weekend in August. The Fly In Festival has become a really special event with several days of bluegrass, old-time music, Americana and acoustic music that everyone enjoys.
I think the Robert Newlon Airpark and the Fly In Cafe exemplify Almost Heaven West Virginia. The Cabell County Commission should be proud of this tourist attraction and what Mr. Bailey has accomplished. Please do not jeopardize its continuation by not honoring his lease agreement.
Tully S. Roisman
Burlington, Ohio