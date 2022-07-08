On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court in a 6-3 decision did something extraordinary: deprive Americans of a liberty, the right of a woman to choose what she does with her body. Two of the justices siding with the majority opinion, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, with a background of assault on women, and a third (Amy Coney Barrett) with limited legal experience. By the way, no justice on the U.S. Supreme Court is elected by the people; nine justices deciding the fate of some 329 millions of citizens. The Roe v. Wade decision returned abortion access to the states, and in the same week the court deprived a state to regulate its own gun laws. Go figure. And what next? Restrictions on contraceptives, same-sex marriages ?
Again, in the same week, at the Texas GOP state convention, delegates approved a platform denying the election of President Biden in 2020 based on Trump’s myth of a “steal.” It also condemned homosexuality (a “life-style” choice, really?) and gay marriages. It went even further to address children and their sexual identity, a matter better left to the children, their parents, and their medical advisors.
Welcome to the future of the USA, a country governed by ideologies of the mostly White Christian evangelical movement, a minority. The Taliban in American clothing. The only way to preserve our national values, diversity and inclusion, and respect for the different other, is to vote these extremists out of office. That is how our democracy works.
