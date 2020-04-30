Once upon a time there was a politician who said, “I am so sad that you are under quarantine for a deadly virus that I am going to let some of you least likely to catch the virus come out of quarantine and jump start the economy. Besides, we need the tax money.”
One week later, “That worked really well, so now we are going to let another group out of quarantine to continue the economic recovery.”
One week later, “Now it is time to open up the market even more so that we can return to normal.”
One week later, “Oops, that pesky bug got loose again. Everybody back into your caves until us politicians can once again make important medical decisions.”
Moral of the Story: Politicians cannot legislate forces of nature. Any effort they make will harm more people than if they had just kept their stupid mouths shut. Leave public health to the public health experts. Tell the politicians to stay out of matters that they will only make worse with their “expert, thoughtful, political” intervention.
Second Moral of the Story: We are each responsible to ourselves, our families and our neighbors to do what is necessary to break the back of the pandemic. Sure, it is inconvenient, but it is better than dead. Be smart and stay safe, and we will all have a really big party on the other side. Funded by the politicians, if they have any brains at all. Let them claim victory after we are successful. We will know the truth.
Third Moral of the Story: Whatever the future looks like, it will not look like the past. “Normal” has just disappeared. Anyone who says otherwise is a fool, or a politician, or both.
Dallas Brozik
Huntington