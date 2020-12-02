As we approach the holidays, medical experts are warning families to stay home. We see, read and hear about the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic that has enveloped most of the world that we know. Lives are being lost; families are being destroyed. Doctors and nurses are exhausted from tending to those diagnosed with this disease. Hospitals are filled to capacity. Frontline workers are begging people to exercise extreme caution during their trips to get groceries and gifts.
And then we have the naysayers. I have heard comments comparing this pandemic to a normal season of influenza. I have been on this earth for nearly 80 years and have never before seen anything to equal this. Without the facts, I would guess that the nearest disaster to this would be the bubonic plague in Europe that killed so many. If you are a naysayer, look around. This is a real killer. I hope that you don’t have to experience death in your family to make you realize the truth.
John Crowder
Barboursville
It’s time to rein in governors’ mandates about COVID-19
It is encouraging to see that a divided United States Supreme Court gave an abbreviated hearing and decision on a suit by several churches against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his diktat on limiting attendance in churches and other faith-based groups while placing no such restrictions on gyms, stores and other “essential” organizations. The disquieting part of the decision is that four of the “supremes” felt that governors’ wishes trumped First Amendment guarantees.
But a more striking point should have been considered, both in this case and in multiple cases being heard in the Tri-State area: the legality and scope of any such governor’s pronouncements. In our state constitutions, we have generally given summary authority to governors to issue proclamations and edicts “in times of emergency.” This is necessary and effective when used properly, as in the case of flooding, sudden disasters or public upheavals.
But consider the definition of emergency: a suddenly developing, typically unforeseen situation or problem requiring immediate response to limit damage. As such, a proclamation would be appropriate if issued back in March or April. But the COVID situation has now lasted more than nine months, and we are constantly being reminded that this is the “new normal,” that we should get used to the new situation.
OK, then by definition, this is no longer an emergency, and the governors’ proclamations are no longer valid. Our state legislatures should be considering actions and requirements to move forward, with appropriate input from both experts and the general population. This is the basis of our entire system, with checks and balances to make sure that all parties have an equal voice.
Maybe we need to restate some of our suits and actions to define proper limits of authority.
George McKinney
Hurricane, W.Va.
Lightweight president goes AWOL when US needs help
While answering reporters’ questions for the first time since the election, President Trump went on an angry tirade about massive voter fraud, horrible Republican governors and state election officials who certified accurate vote totals showing Joe Biden won and then falsely claimed, “I did win by a tremendous amount.”
As Reuters’ Jeff Mason pressed him on whether he would concede once the Electoral College votes to elect Biden as the next president, Trump interrupted, even as the reporter attempted to apologize, “Don’t talk to me that way. You’re just a lightweight. I’m the president of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way.”
This from a man who has constantly demeaned, talked down to, insulted and name-called his primary opponents, Democrats, administration officials he’s fired, BLM protesters, immigrants, career civil servants who place loyalty to their oath to the constitution above loyalty to any politician, members of the media and his opponent in the recent election.
No person deserves to be subjected to such unwarranted and childish verbal abuse from any other person, even a president.
Trump, whose only concerns appear to be overturning the will of the voters and more time on the golf course, has gone AWOL where COVID-19 is concerned, a G-20 meeting he ducked out on to play yet another round of golf, the ASEAN economic summit, providing President-elect Biden with timely transition resources and access to federal departments. However, he has managed to tap out more than 4,000 tweets, pardon a convicted felon and gut a number of environmental and immigration regulations.
Fortunately for America, the White House’s resident “lightweight” will soon turn over the keys to a more civil and compassionate administration, one focused on helping all Americans rather soothing a president’s narcissistic ego and pandering to an unquestioning “base.”
Dick Newbert
Langhorne, Pa.