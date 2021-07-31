I don’t understand the hesitancy of some people to take the COVID-19 vaccine. They seem to fall into two camps. Some are genuinely concerned about the safety of the vaccine while others feel their rights as American citizens are violated when the government encourages them to take it.
The two mRNA based vaccines are extremely safe and effective. All of the data shows that to be true. I live in the flight path of the rescue helicopter that lands at St. Mary’s Medical Center. I don’t know the exact risk, but I think I stand a better chance of being killed by a falling helicopter than by taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Any time you venture outside you take a risk. A semi-truck could hit you on the interstate.
Some people think we are headed down the road to socialism when the government urges them to take the vaccine. The government isn’t making you take the vaccine. On the other hand, it would be good if you did. You would help yourself and your neighbors.
When we live in close proximity, we must obey certain rules. That’s not socialism. While driving you must stop at stop signs and obey the speed limit. Only a knucklehead would say, “I spent my hard-earned cash to buy this truck, and if I don’t feel like obeying the traffic laws, I won’t.”
I am old enough to remember the polio epidemic. It was a constant worry for parents. The Salk vaccine came out during the mid 1950s. Just before that, in 1952, we had 57,879 cases and 3,145 deaths. That pales in comparison to the 600,000 deaths we’ve experienced since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, everyone lined up to take the polio vaccine. No one said, “Our family won’t take that vaccine. Anyway, our kid probably won’t end up in an iron lung.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.