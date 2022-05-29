In early May, I penned a letter to this column about the effects of the COVID-19 shots on commercial pilots and the dangers to their passengers. In national news since then, a company called U.S. Freedom Flyers (USFF), which opposes vaccine shots for pilots and airline staff, is suing the FAA for knowingly ignoring the medical evidence presented from vaccine injuries, including death, among thousands of pilots. On April 9, 2021, an airline captain landed his passenger aircraft at Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas and immediately suffered a cardiac arrest. Imagine what could have happened just minutes before during his approach path? These pilots were among the healthiest of the human population until they got the mandated shot “or else.” As far as the FAA is concerned, “stuff happens.” Yeah, and likely it will arrive on a dark and stormy night as a complete aerial disaster.
