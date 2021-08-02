“Gun violence” means nothing. You cannot attribute actions to inanimate objects. Everybody knows it, but everybody says it. Words used to have very specific meanings but now mean whatever you want if you’re in the driver’s seat. It’s like the story “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” Although foolish, you better agree or face his wrath. Today you get canceled.
Obviously guns are not violent. Remember Shane? “A gun is a tool, Marian; no better or no worse than any other tool — an ax, a shovel or anything. A gun is as good or as bad as the man using it. Remember that.” I miss logic like that.
So why are criminals being ignored? It fits the narrative to make guns the bad guy. More often good than bad, guns save lives. Armed bad guys are stopped by armed good guys, often without shots fired. Bringing it home, as head of a household your paramount responsibility is to protect the family. To believe less is a shame and to do less is dereliction of duty.
A natural right of all humans is self-defense. That’s why our Founding Fathers put the Second Amendment in the Constitution. These were God-fearing men and wanted to ensure that this new government would not restrict the God-given right of the people to protect themselves. You can have a constitutional debate or nuance our Founders’ beliefs in your head and cuss me all you want. It doesn’t change anything.
I challenge you to solve this realistic, increasingly common situation. Somebody with a gun busts through your door at 3 a.m. meaning to do your family harm. When seconds matter and help is minutes away, what will you do?
The bottom line is you get the crime you tolerate. Tough, fair laws enforced is the solution.
