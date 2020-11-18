I hear people say that the U.S. is the greatest democracy in the world. Well, just ask the many people who for some reason have been disenfranchised from the electorate, primarily people of color who are victims of racism.
Election officials come up with the lamest of excuses to remove their names from the voter rolls. One case in point was the Florida recount following the 2000 presidential election, where the ballots in several counties were being audited. The Supreme Court stepped in and stopped the auditing and gave the nod to George W. Bush. Votes cast by African-Americans were among those not counted.
Let’s compare this to Cuba. Cuba’s parliament consists of over 600 deputies, half of whom are chosen at public meetings of municipalities. To ensure proper representations of the people, these deputies are nominated by grassroots organizations such as labor unions, women’s groups, farmers’ cooperatives, student federations and others. This is in stark contrast with the U.S. Congress, which is largely a millionaires club. No political party is allowed to run an election campaign in Cuba, not even the Communist Party.
In Cuba’s last parliamentary election in 2018, 85% of the electorate voted. In the U.S. presidential election in 2016, 46% of the electorate voted, and who knows how many people were disenfranchised.
We should also consider the fact that the Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act, making it easier for states to disenfranchise voters and for Donald Trump to cheat in the 2020 election.
Charles Britz
Huntington
Thank you for saving the Marshall player memorial
A little over a year ago, we embarked upon a journey to save the 50-year-old Marshall Football Memorial, a memorial originally erected to honor the five Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity brothers on the Marshall football team and their teammates lost in the plane crash. Last week, Marshall University placed the memorial on their Huntington campus and held a beautiful, heartwarming re-dedication ceremony. Thank you, Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert for recognizing the significance of this memorial and to his staff that did everything to keep this memorial in Huntington.
Thanks to the Herd family and the Huntington community for your generous donations. Finally, thanks to The Herald-Dispatch and Joyce Spencer for their articles that helped spread the word about this project. We are so thankful that this piece of history will be around for years to come.
Never forget the 75!
Robin Howell
Jennifer Howell Pierson
Kennett Square, Pa.