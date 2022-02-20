On Dec. 9-10, President Biden staged what was known as the Summit on Democracy, which was essentially a summit on hypocrisy. Among the invitees were countries which are authoritarian in nature, including the Philippines, Colombia and Israel. It should be noted here that Israel is a racist apartheid state. The countries not invited represent more than half the world’s population. This includes most of Asia and Africa.
The Summit on Democracy was used to assert U.S. hegemony worldwide. After all, the U.S. has 800 military bases around the world.
Domestically, the situation at home is grim, with more than 1,000 police killings a year, the world’s largest prison system and the largest number of people incarcerated. The racist voter suppression, gerrymandering an support for billionaire funding of both the major capitalist partners in the U.S. is global news.
All this is in contrast to the truly democratic systems in socialist countries like Cuba, which exposes how the U.S. concept of democracy is based on a deeply undemocratic system.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.