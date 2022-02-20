The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

On Dec. 9-10, President Biden staged what was known as the Summit on Democracy, which was essentially a summit on hypocrisy. Among the invitees were countries which are authoritarian in nature, including the Philippines, Colombia and Israel. It should be noted here that Israel is a racist apartheid state. The countries not invited represent more than half the world’s population. This includes most of Asia and Africa.

The Summit on Democracy was used to assert U.S. hegemony worldwide. After all, the U.S. has 800 military bases around the world.

Domestically, the situation at home is grim, with more than 1,000 police killings a year, the world’s largest prison system and the largest number of people incarcerated. The racist voter suppression, gerrymandering an support for billionaire funding of both the major capitalist partners in the U.S. is global news.

All this is in contrast to the truly democratic systems in socialist countries like Cuba, which exposes how the U.S. concept of democracy is based on a deeply undemocratic system.

Charles W. Britz

Huntington

